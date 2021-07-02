Covid-19 Case Recorded On Australia’s Sunshine Coast

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia — A public health alert is being issued for parts of the Sunshine Coast, Australia after a new locally acquired coronavirus case was identified.

The man in his 50s returned a positive result on July 2 after becoming symptomatic on June 30 and undertaking a test on July 1. Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath encouraged anyone in the Caloundra, Mooloolaba, Sippy Downs, or Maroochydore areas to come forward even if they had only the slightest symptoms.

“We are relying on everyone to help us contain this potential outbreak,” the minister said.

“That means wearing your mask and using the check-in app, and businesses ensuring their patrons use the app.

“Sunshine Coast people have been brilliant when we have called on them to get tested,” D’Ath said.

“And staying home when you’re sick is one of the best things you can do to protect the community from disease. I know the Sunshine Coast races are on tomorrow, but if you are at all unwell, don’t go.”

Investigations are underway to identify the strain and any links to existing cases. The man was in the community and potentially infectious for two days before the lockdown began, at his workplace, and briefly during the lockdown.

He works at the Sippy Downs campus of the University of the Sunshine Coast and was at work on June 28 and 29. The University of the Sunshine Coast is a public university based on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the case was not included in the announcement of July 2 and will be added to the number of cases in the update of July 3.

“The man was only in the community while potentially infectious for two days before the lockdown began, at his workplace, and briefly during the lockdown,” she said.

“Because of this, I am confident we can continue with the eased lockdown for the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation.

“Contact tracing is already underway, and we are contacting everyone that we can identify.

Authorities say the man had minimal contact with others, so the university will not be listed as a contact tracing site.

They are also asking anyone who was at Coles at Sippy Downs from 8:15 am to 8:35 am on July 2 to get tested, but have classified this venue as low-risk.

Sippy Downs is a suburb of the Sunshine Coast Region, Queensland, Australia, and is part of the Buderim urban center.

