NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel L. Dücker as the new Executive Medical Center Director effective April 1, 2022.

“Mr. Dücker has almost 40 years of accomplished health care experience, including 34 years in the U.S. Army and 13 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Gregory Goins, Network Director of VISN 9. “His experience and proven leadership skills have prepared him to lead one of the nation’s largest and most established health care systems in VA, of which 125,000 enrolled Veterans depend on for their health care.”

Mr. Dücker has served as the Executive Director for the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System since 2019. During this time, he provided strategic leadership and oversite for more than 2,700 employees, 85,000 Veterans, at 15 locations in 19 counties in southeast North Carolina, with an overall operating budget of more than 750 million dollars. Before this appointment, Mr. Ducker was the Acting Deputy Network Director for VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 6) in Durham, NC, and the Interim Medical Center Director for VA Maine Health Care System in 2018.

“I am privileged and honored to carry on VA’s mission and serve the Veterans, employees, and volunteers at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System,” said Mr. Ducker. “I am grateful and proud to have served the great Veterans and employees of the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System. I have full faith and confidence that the leaders there will continue building on our progress of expanding and modernizing services for our Veterans in southeastern North Carolina – As we say there: One Team, Every Day Better.”

Before moving to VA Maine Health Care System in 2017, Mr. Dücker began his VA career at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa, FL in 2009. During his eight years there, he started as Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff and then was hired as the Clinical Operations and Business Analyst Practice Manager.

After 34 years of military service, Mr. Dücker retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2017 as a Colonel with the Medical Service Corps. He was awarded two Legion of Merit awards and the Bronze Star for leadership and meritorious service as a Commander in Afghanistan.

Mr. Ducker holds a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, and a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation from the University of Northern Iowa. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Reserve Officers Association, the American Legion, and the Military Officers Association of America.