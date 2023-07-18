NASHVILLE— With his family by his side, former Nashville Council member Anthony Davis was sworn in this afternoon as the new State Representative for District 51. Davis succeeds Bill Beck, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack last month. District 51 encompasses parts of downtown Nashville, the Gulch, Germantown, East Nashville, Madison, Donelson and Inglewood. Davis, a Democrat, is a life-long Nashvillian who graduated from MLK Magnet School and owns East Nashville Beer Works. After serving 2 terms on the Nashville Council, he said he is well-prepared for his new role: “I previously served District 7 on the Metro Council for eight years and have a proven track record of progressive values and making Nashville a better place to live. I want to bring that same philosophy to my service as your new State Representative.

My interim term will coincide with the planned special session Governor Lee will be calling to address public safety. “I am ready and willing to do the hard work of standing up to the NRA and other pro-gun special interests to protect our kids from future school shootings. As a father with two children attending public school in Nashville, I’ll be advocating for common sense reforms to our gun laws.”