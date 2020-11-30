December 1st is GivingTuesday

Nashville, TN-GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.

This GivingTuesday, groups such as Fisk University and Meharry Medical College, are seeking support for student experiences, scholarships, athletics and other programs. Meharry has launched a “Save Something for Meharry,” campaign.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year.” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”