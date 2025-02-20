Delta Heritage Center Showcases Black Farming History

Brownsville, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville is celebrating Black History Month with the grand opening of its new exhibition, “The Black Farm Experience.” The exhibit, which opened to the public Thursday, February 13, explores the rich history of Black farmers in the region, highlighting their significant contributions and accomplishments.

“We are happy to be able to premiere this exhibition during Black History Month,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Center director. “The contributions of the Black farmer to our community and region are an incredible testament to perseverance and determination.”

“The Black Farm Experience” traces the journey of African American farmers from the era of slavery through sharecropping and into land ownership, showcasing the immense challenges they faced and their enduring connection to the land. The exhibit aims to portray the trials, truths, and triumphs of Black individuals in the agriculture industry.

Visitors will encounter oral histories from current farmers, sharing stories of multi-generational farming families alongside narratives of first-time farmers. The exhibition will illustrate the diverse realities of Black farmers, from those who balance farming with other employment to those who rely solely on the land for their livelihoods. From cultivating row crops and truck patches to raising livestock, the exhibit demonstrates how these individuals have utilized their farming experiences to steward and cultivate the land.

Despite facing discrimination and unfair practices, many Black farmers have persevered, driven by their deep love and connection to the land. The exhibit also explores how the lessons learned and experiences gained on West Tennessee farms have shaped the lives of children raised in these communities, often propelling them to positions of influence and empowering them to effect positive changes in the world.

“The Black Farm Experience” will be on display at the Delta Heritage Center, Brownsville TN, through April 30, 2025. The exhibition is made possible through a USDA Rural Development grant. For more information and hours, call the Center at 731-779-9000.