Local artist Fears-Perez stands with Program Chairman Sylvia Rupert. Photo by Vivian Shipe

By Vivian Shipe Breeharra Duff 2023 Scholarship recipient

KNOXVILLE, TN — The Oak Ridge Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held their annual scholarship gala at the Airport Hilton on February 12th. Along with a surprise performance by Reggie Reed, former member of the Temptations, a plated dinner, live band, silent auction and a fun photo booth held the attention of those who filled the ballroom. The gala has been held for several decades and according to Sylvia Rupert program chairman, over 30,000 dollars has been raised over the years for deserving scholarship recipients.

The 2023 recipient, Breeharra K. Duff, is a senior at Midway High School in Kingston Tn . She is the BETA club president , member of the band, and serves her community through her work with Water Angels ministry. Ms. Duff plans to become a teacher and will attend Pellissippi State Community College in the fall.