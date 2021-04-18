Destination Portofino: A Gem in Pensacola

Looking to treat that special person like a queen? Or perhaps yourself. If so, consider Portofino Island Resort, the perfect one stop destination with an onsite spa for total indulgence. The property also offers great dining, five tennis courts, two full adventure centers and exclusive pools within each luxury tower for all ages to enjoy. The resort is situated along eight miles of undisturbed seashore between the Gulf of Mexico and Santa Rosa Sound, set apart from the saturated areas of the panhandle. Enjoy breathtaking views from two and three bedroom balconies along with plush accommodations, full kitchenettes and ample living area. There are some great dining options on property, including Al Fresco Grill which offers casual bites and Coastal fine dining. A must at Coastal is the Grouper Portofino, grilled to perfection and topped with delectable lump crab and lobster cream sauce and served with fingerling potatoes and asparagus. And yes, save room for the key lime pie. And for royalty treatment, visit the onsite spa and consider the Swedish massage in an outdoor cabana. It is true nirvana as an expert masseuse works away tension. Afterward, enjoy complimentary champagne in a private cabana with nothing but water views. And speaking of water views, hop aboard a covered catamaran and set sail northwest for a sunset dolphin cruise with pensacoladolphincruise.com. The pier is conveniently located right on property for yet another added benefit of the resort. For an offsite dining experience, a must is the Grand Marlin. The menu is full of great choices. Start with lobster fingers, which are three tails deep fried. For the entree, indulge in Grouper Picatta with a rich Parmesan crust, served with creamy potatoes and spinach.

For your next one stop getaway, consider Portofino Island Resort in Pensacola, where all guests will feel pampered.