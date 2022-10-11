Nashville, Tn – Grammy nominated Nashville Soulful roots rocker Devon Gilfillian will perform opening set for three time Grammy award winning artist Lucinda Williams at the legendary Belcourt Theatre, Nashville on Monday October 17th for a get out the vote fundraiser with Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District Democrat candidate, Senator Heidi Campbell.

Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District Democrat candidate, Senator Heidi Campbell

Following Gilfillian’s electrifying 2016 debut EP with upbeat singles like “High” and “Troublemaker”, he signed to Capitol Records and hit the road––performing with the likes of Anderson East, Keith Urban, Gladys Knight, Kaleo, The Fray, Mavis Staples, and more. In 2020, Gilfillian released his debut album, “Black Hole Rainbow,” which was nominated for a Grammy – “Best Engineered Album.” After civil unrest in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, he re-recorded Marvin Gaye’s iconic album, “What’s Going On”, releasing it in fall of 2020 around the election. He performed “Mercy Mercy Me” for Colbert’s “Stay At Home”. In December 2020, Gilfillian performed his top 5 AAA hit, “The Good Life” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. His highly anticipated sophomore album is slated for release on Fantasy Records in 2023.

Gilfillian will perform opening set for Lucinda Williams whose catalogue of world-wide hits includes “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road”, “Can’t Let Go”, “Word Without Tears”, “Fruits of My Labor”, and “Passionate Kisses”.

In September, BMI awarded Williams with its top songwriter award, the Troubadour Award. The honoree was celebrated with videos by Steve Earle, Ray Kennedy, and Elizabeth Cook. Some of the Americana’s biggest stars saluted her in song.

Lucinda Williams whose catalogue of world-wide hits includes “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road”, “Can’t Let Go”, “Word Without Tears”, “Fruits of My Labor”, and “Passionate Kisses”.

Lucinda’s critically acclaimed album ‘Good Souls Better Angels’ is out now.

Heidi Campbell; a Mom, a former Musician, a former Mayor, and a Senator, is running for the District 5th Congressional seat which includes Davidson County, plus a gerrymandered Republican re-drawn map aimed at dismantling voter rights in Tennessee.

Campbell says, “I am still in shock that the legendary Lucinda Williams is hosting a concert and fundraiser for us. Now, I’m excited to announce that singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian will be performing, too! We all agree that Andy Ogles is the wrong choice for the 5th Congressional District. We deserve a Congressperson who will fight for freedom for families first, not the dark money special interest groups that fuel Andy’s campaign.”

Polling shows Campbell currently with a 51–48 edge over Ogles in Tennessee’s newly drawn 5th District.

Tickets are selling fast for Lucinda Williams and Devon Gilfillian Concert Benefiting Heidi Cambpell for Congress! Final tickets at:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/campbelllucinda

For more information on Lucinda Williams:

https://www.lucindawilliams.com

For more information on Devon Gilfillian:

https://devongilfillian.com

For more information on Senator Heidi Campbell:

https://www.voteheidicampbell.com