Digital Health Investments In Israel Soar During Pandemic

Israeli digital health companies raised $1 billion in the first half of 2021, exceeding the entire amount invested in all of 2020.

This growth reflects the overwhelming interest in digital health investments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Globally, $20 billion was invested in this sector in the first six months of 2021.

Here are key findings from a Start-Up Nation Central report on investments in Israel’s digital health sector:

Thirteen rounds exceeded $10 million in the first half of 2021.

The median round grew by more than 50 percent compared to last year, reaching $30 million for later-stage rounds and $5 million for early-stage rounds.

In the past, 80 percent of investments were in the remote monitoring, decision support and diagnostics spaces. In 2021, these sectors accounted for just 53 percent of the total.

Companies developing diagnostics solutions raised $328 million in the first half of 2021, slightly below the $348 million raised over the course of the full year 2020. Decision support attracted $236 million while digital therapeutics raised $147 million.

Four out of the six companies that raised the most in the second quarter of 2021 are offering business-to-consumer (B2C) or business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) solutions.

Nortal Vision’s $60 million Series D raise was the largest amount ever raised by an ophthalmology digital health company in Israel, and the fourth round in the Israeli ophthalmology space since the beginning of the year.

Among the largest rounds in the digital therapeutics sector were hypertension management system Hello Heart ($47 million) and AI-driven microbiome personalized nutrition company DayTwo ($37 million).

Startup VIM, which provides more efficient ways to pay health-care providers, raised $36 million.

BreezoMeter, a company at the intersection of cleantech and digital health, raised an additional $30 million this year.

Cynerio, which does cybersecurity for health care, raised $30 million and launched its own health-tech VC operation.

Exits have been relatively sparse in 2021. PixCell Medical was acquired by a South Korean semiconductor company for an undisclosed amount. Pulse’n’More went public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, raising $42 million.

Digital Health Investments In Israel Soar During Pandemic appeared first on Israel21C.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Kristen Butler