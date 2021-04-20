DON’T BE MCFOOLED Protest Coming to Nashville April 22



NASHVILLE — The McDonald’s Corporation is being sued by Black current and former franchisees, employees and executives for decades of racial discrimination.

McDonald’s has denied the Black franchisees the same opportunities as White operators and continually steered them to economically depressed and dangerous areas where low-volume sales, high rent and operating costs guaranteed failure.

Don’t be MCFooled Protest Coming to Nashville



McDonald’s pretends it is a recruiter and developer of Black talent, but it profits from its Black consumer base and maintains a two-tier system that sent unsuspecting Black owners on “financial suicide missions” from which there was little chance of success.



Legendary Chicago organizer, Wallace “Gator” Bradley “The Urban Translator,” is calling on McDonald’s to use DON’T BE MCFOOLED “90-DAY PROTEST” as a tool to make things right, end the systematic racism that has denied Black franchisees equal opportunities and change the way it treats its Black employees



What: A community rally to hold McDonald’s accountable for its systematic racism and racial inequalities throughout the McDonald’s corporation (Franchisees to Suppliers to Employees to Advertising Firms to Philanthropic Organizations & Causes

Where:

McDonald’s Nashville Field Office 1801 West End Avenue

Nashville, Tennessee 37203

Wallace “Gator” Bradley “The Urban Translator”

President of United in Peace, Inc.

McDonald’s Black franchisees (Current and Former) and Black Employees Concerned members of the Nashville community and Nationwide

When:

April 22, 2021 (Earth Day)

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm (central time)

Contact:

Wallace “Gator” Bradley “The Urban Translator” (312) 371 – 6914 (Direct) [email protected] (Email)