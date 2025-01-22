Read Dr. Adrienne Battle’s statement on shooting at Antioch High School

Dr. Adrienne Battle released the following statement regarding the tragic shooting at Antioch High School this morning:

“This is a heartbreaking day for the entire Antioch High School community and all of us in Nashville Public Schools. My heart goes out to the families of our students as they face unimaginable loss. I want to thank the school staff who quickly and heroically followed emergency protocols, potentially preventing further harm, as well as the Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department for their swift and urgent response.

“While we have been focused on addressing the immediate situation, we are committed to understanding how and why this happened and what more we can do to prevent such tragedies in the future. It’s important to remember that our schools have historically been safe places for learning, friendship, and growth. We cannot allow this tragedy to overshadow the positive experiences of our 80,000 students.

“To allow students and staff time to grieve, Antioch High School will be closed for the rest of the week. We are arranging a location where students and staff can receive grief counseling and other support.

“The rest of our schools will remain open, and our school counseling teams will be on hand to provide support for students who need help in processing this tragedy.

“We are committed to supporting Antioch High School’s students, staff, and families in the days and weeks ahead. I am grateful for the support of our Nashville community as we navigate this difficult time together.”

Facts and Information:

* One student took their own life and the life of a peer in the Antioch High School cafeteria this morning, while two students were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

* Students and families were reunited at the Family Assistance Center set up at 3754 Murfreesboro Pike.

* Antioch High School will remain closed for the rest of the week. We will be utilizing the Southeast Community Center to provide resources and support for staff, students, and families at Antioch High. Grief counseling, hot meals, and food boxes will be provided. To respect the privacy of families and grieving process, this location will not be open to the media.

* The remainder of MNPS schools will continue to be open, and school counselors will provide counseling support for students who need it.