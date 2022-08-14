Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical College President Dr. James Hildreth has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review to their list of the “75 Black healthcare leaders to know in 2022.”

The list was established to feature Black leaders in health care at medical care delivery organizations nationwide, the article said.

“Becker’s is thrilled to highlight the amazing work Black leaders and executives are doing in communities across the U.S.” the article said. “Their perspective is valuable to build strong organizations, community partnerships and clinical programs promoting health equity and inclusion. They are also elevating the next generation of healthcare leaders,”

to read the article and view the list.

Dr. Hildreth is a world-renowned infectious disease and HIV expert currently serving as Meharry Medical College’s 12th president and CEO. Among his many contributions in this role, one of his most notable was spearheading a campaign with the White House and Congress to request funding for the Consortium of Black Medical Colleges. He secured $68 million in philanthropic gifts for the college between 2020 and 2021.