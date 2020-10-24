Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell Receives Distinguished Meharry Alumni Award

Nashville, TN–Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell is the 2020 recipient of the Fred C. Fielder, D.D.S. Distinguished Dentist Award presented by Meharry Medical College.

The Fielder Award honors Dr. Fred Fielder, former Chair of the Department of Operative Dentistry and Dean Emeritus of the School of Dentistry at Meharry. It is given to a Meharry alumnus of the School of Dentistry who has demonstrated leadership and personal commitment to our mission of service through the exemplary practice of dentistry.

Dr. Mitchell, a 1995 graduate of Meharry’s School of Dentistry, is owner of Integrity Dental. She authored the popular “Tooth Talk” column for the Tennessee Tribune and recently made headlines as one of the organizers of a weekly food distribution in East Nashville that provides food boxes to hundreds of families each Saturday.

She received the award Oct. 5th during the 145th Fall Convocation of Meharry Medical College.