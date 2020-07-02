Drake Succeeds Johnson in Overseeing Services Bureau

NASHVILLE, TN — Chief Steve Anderson announced that Deputy Chief John Drake, a 32-year veteran of the MNPD, assumed command of the department’s Community Services Bureau on Tuesday, June 16, succeeding Deputy Chief Brian Johnson who is retiring later this month. The Community Services Bureau includes the more than 900 officers and detectives who are assigned to the department’s 8 precincts across Nashville.

Drake was appointed Deputy Chief over the Support Services Bureau on July 1, 2017, and presently oversees a variety of components, including Aviation, Canine, Mounted Patrol, SWAT Team, School Resource Officers, Special Events, MDHA Task Force, Secondary Employment Unit, and the Surveillance & Technical Support Unit. Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Chief, Drake served as commander of the Central Precinct, the supervising lieutenant over the Hermitage Precinct’s Investigations Unit, and as a patrol sergeant and officer.

Drake has been the Deputy Chief supervising protest-related activities since May 30th, as Johnson was traveling out of the city during that time.

Johnson, a 27-year MNPD veteran, began making personal preparations for retirement in April and informed Chief

Anderson of his decision on June 1. Johnson was appointed Deputy Chief on January 11, 2013, and has overseen all precinct operations since then (along with the department’s Special Operations components prior to the creation of the Support Services Bureau in 2017). Prior to his appointment as a Deputy Chief, Johnson served as commander of the Madison Precinct, the supervising lieutenant over the Central Precinct’s Investigations Unit, and as a patrol sergeant, Field Training Officer and officer.

Johnson will oversee the Support Services Bureau beginning Tuesday, through the end of the month. Chief Anderson will appoint a new Deputy Chief by June 30.