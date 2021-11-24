The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will present $10,000 to the Musicians on Call Inc. on Monday, November 29th at 10:00 AM. Leading up to National Giving Tuesday, Dunkin’ is showing its appreciation for organizations like Musicians on Call Inc. who help bring the joy of music to patients’ bedsides at hospitals in the Nashville area.



This grant supports the Foundation’s mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids when they need it most, like when they are battling hunger or illness. It also represents a commitment by Dunkin’, Dunkin’s Foundation and Dunkin’ franchisees to provide health and hunger organizations with the support they need, as many are seeing a significant increase in the volume of people they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic.



The health and hunger grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are making a difference by funding such vital services as emergency food boxes and meal kits for families, food and water for families in shelters, and more. In 2021, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will grant more than $7 million and has granted more than $30 million since its inception.