Ebook Checkouts Surge at Nashville Public Library Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – January 12, 2021 – Nashville Public Library announced today that it reached a record-breaking 1.9 million digital book checkouts in 2020. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. Nashville Public Library is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts (complete list here ).

“Nashville Public Library takes great pride in helping our community and know how vital this service is during times of social isolation,” said Noel Rutherford, Material Services Manager at Nashville Public Library. “For those working or trying to educate their children from home, the digital information NPL makes safely available are vital and a wonderful use of taxpayer funds.”

The highest-circulating title Nashville Public Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thrillers, biographies and children/young adult.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Nashville Public Library’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo

3. Educated by Tara Westover

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

5. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Nashville Public Library’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

4. Educated by Tara Westover

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson