The Education Trust in Tennessee recently announced the launch of its 2023 application for students to join EmpowerED Network as a League Leader.



The EmpowerED Network seeks to elevate the experiences of underrepresented students from across the state to influence policy that impacts students and deepen their advocacy skills.



The organization is actively seeking youth who want to have a leadership role within this dynamic network of other youth advocates.



This application will close on January 17, 2023 at 11:59 pm CST.



If you have any questions about the application, please contact Vilmaris Gonzalez, Senior Manager of Engagement at vgonzalez@edtrust.org.