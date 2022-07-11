Application Period is Open from June 15 – July 31, 2022

The Education Trust is looking to invite individuals who are formerly incarcerated to serve as our second cohort of Justice Fellows.

The goals of the Justice Fellows Policy Program are to:

Elevate the voices and lived experiences of individuals who are directly impacted by the legal system

Provide high-quality professional development in higher education policy analysis and advocacy, as well as public speaking, media engagement, and coalition building

The Fellowship is open to people who have experienced previous incarceration, including those who were previously confined in a jail, prison, or detention center and those with only a juvenile record who were committed to detention. Applicants do not need to have completed a college degree but will need to have taken some college or postsecondary courses. These individuals must have a strong desire to gain and develop higher education policy skills, and a passion for increasing access to higher education for directly impacted individuals.

Applicants should also have fewer than five years of professional, entrepreneurial, or community-engagement experience. Does that sound like you?

APPLY TO BE A JUSTICE POLICY FELLOW!

Additional Information About the Fellowship

Length of the Fellowship: November 1, 2022 – October 1, 2023

Compensation: $30,000 stipend

Have questions about the fellowship? Learn more from our 1st Cohort





Eligibility Requirements:

Formerly incarcerated, defined as those who have been incarcerated, to include those who were previously confined in a jail, prison, or detention center and those with only a juvenile record who were committed to detention

An early-career person, individual who has fewer than five years of professional, entrepreneurial, or community-engagement experience

Demonstrated interest and passion for higher education policies affecting justice-impacted students

Availability to attend each in-person structured engagement and convening, and monthly professional development meetings

18 years of age or older

Expectations: