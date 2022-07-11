Application Period is Open from June 15 – July 31, 2022
The Education Trust is looking to invite individuals who are formerly incarcerated to serve as our second cohort of Justice Fellows.
The goals of the Justice Fellows Policy Program are to:
- Elevate the voices and lived experiences of individuals who are directly impacted by the legal system
- Provide high-quality professional development in higher education policy analysis and advocacy, as well as public speaking, media engagement, and coalition building
The Fellowship is open to people who have experienced previous incarceration, including those who were previously confined in a jail, prison, or detention center and those with only a juvenile record who were committed to detention. Applicants do not need to have completed a college degree but will need to have taken some college or postsecondary courses. These individuals must have a strong desire to gain and develop higher education policy skills, and a passion for increasing access to higher education for directly impacted individuals.
Applicants should also have fewer than five years of professional, entrepreneurial, or community-engagement experience. Does that sound like you?
APPLY TO BE A JUSTICE POLICY FELLOW!
Additional Information About the Fellowship
Length of the Fellowship: November 1, 2022 – October 1, 2023
Compensation: $30,000 stipend
Have questions about the fellowship? Learn more from our 1st Cohort
Eligibility Requirements:
- Formerly incarcerated, defined as those who have been incarcerated, to include those who were previously confined in a jail, prison, or detention center and those with only a juvenile record who were committed to detention
- An early-career person, individual who has fewer than five years of professional, entrepreneurial, or community-engagement experience
- Demonstrated interest and passion for higher education policies affecting justice-impacted students
- Availability to attend each in-person structured engagement and convening, and monthly professional development meetings
- 18 years of age or older
Expectations:
- Travel to Washington, DC approximately three times for in-person events
- Commit to an estimated 10-15 hours per month for meetings, readings, and monthly professional development
- Collaborate with Ed Trust staff and partners to provide support and expertise on issues such as Pell Grant eligibility implementation
- Provide policy recommendations and technical assistance for issues related to justice-impacted students
- Co-author, review, and provide feedback on Ed Trust work related to the intersection of higher education policy and the criminal legal system, at least once during the fellowship
- Participate in at least one public engagement opportunity to discuss higher education policy and intersections with the criminal legal system (i.e., blog post, policy brief, social media event, conference, interview, video, etc.)