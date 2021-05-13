Eldridge Appointed to Tennessee State Election Commission

NASHVILLE, TN — Jimmy Eldridge, a former State Representative from legislative district 73 has been appointed to the Tennessee State Election Commission to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Jimmy Wallace.

“It is an incredible honor to serve on the State Election Commission, and I appreciate the trust our General Assembly has placed in me with this opportunity,” said Commissioner Eldridge. “I will serve the citizens of our state in this position to the best of my ability and with the utmost integrity.”

Eldridge will join the bi-partisan seven-member commission. The Commission is responsible for appointing local election commissioners in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, then monitoring the activities and performance of those individual county election commissions. The Commission also is charged with certifying voting machines for use in Tennessee.

Commissioner Eldridge served the citizens of this state for 16 years in the Tennessee House of Representatives and brings along a business background in the diverse fields of insurance and agriculture.

“Former Rep. Eldridge served in the Tennessee General Assembly with great distinction,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally. “I am confident he will work to ensure Tennessee’s elections continue to be conducted with the utmost integrity. He will be an excellent addition to the commission.”

“Jimmy Eldridge’s experience, his passion, and his willingness to answer the call to serve make him the right person to fill this vacancy on the State Election Commission,” said Speaker Cameron Sexton. “I appreciate his dedication to our great state, and I know he will be successful in his new role on the Commission.”

“Commissioner Eldridge gained the trust of his colleagues during his time in the Tennessee General Assembly, and he has earned that trust again,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I am confident through his service that Tennesseans will continue to trust Tennessee’s smooth and secure elections.”