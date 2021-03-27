Embrace the adventure in North Carolina

June 2020 Looking for some outdoor fun? Head to Bryson City, NC where there are plenty of options for everyone. Hike, paddle, glide or drive through the Smokies and feel refreshed with crisp mountain air.

Have some outdoor fun

Whitewater rafting is a great activity for the whole family. Whether a comfortable float on the Nantahala River. or an adrenaline rush experience, there are different levels to choose from. Paddle through the valleys within dense forest and magnificent rock formations.

For some of the most stunning and thrilling aerial views, go for the zipline tour. Glide over treetops and as you view the bold silhouettes of the mountains. The Mountaintop tour takes you on the rim of the Nantahala Gorge, over 600 feet above the Nantahala River below, featuring 360-degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Nantahala Gorge. To schedule a zip or guided rafting tour, contact the Nantahala Outoor Center.

Where to stay

The ideal spot for a luxury stay is within the Watershed Cabins offering one to seven bedroom cabins, comfortably crafted to accommodate all ages. Choose from variety of options and enjoy stunning views from your very own balcony. The cabins are located near the Nantahala River, Fontana Lake, Bryson City, the Cherokee Indian Reservation & Harrah’s casino, the Tsali mountain biking trails and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

While at the Watershed, take advantage of a guided Nantahala Jeep tour, where all ages will enjoy hearing about the history and biodiversity of the Smokies.