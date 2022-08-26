NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting
entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar
and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best
photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.
Photographers must submit their photo entries by the September 30, 2022
deadline.
Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at
https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD. They must be
sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2×11 inches and resolution should be at least 300
pixels/inch.
The photos will be reviewed for publication for the 2023 calendar. If a photo is
selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.
This year the TWRA is also picking a few entries for its collector license card.
Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-
mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.
Entries may be mailed to:
Tennessee Wildlife
Calendar Issue
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
5107 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.