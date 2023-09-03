Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The Equity Alliance Fund, the affiliate 501(c)4 advocacy organization of The Equity Alliance, encourages Black voters to support policies and candidates who will invest in overlooked and underserved communities of color.

From Nashville to Washington, D.C., Tennessee needs leaders who will advocate for Black Americans and other communities of color to have a fair and just opportunity at realizing the American dream, according to the organization.

This year, 2023 Tennessee candidate endorsements.

These progressive leaders have a clear vision for a better future for Tennesseans. Under their leadership, constituents will have a chance to earn a good living, send their kids to well-resourced schools and get access to quality healthcare that they need to be well and stay well. These candidates are champions for Black lives and will stand up to greed-fueled special interests and defend us against radical laws that seek to control our communities, suppress our votes, and perpetuate decades of racial injustice. Read more about candidates.

MEET THE MEMPHIS CANDIDATES

MEET THE NASHVILLE CANDIDATES

MAYOR FREDDIE O’CONNELL Freddie has a track record of putting people over profits, supporting marginalized groups, and investing in Nashville’s future. We believe that Freddie will continue to champion Black lives and work diligently to create a more equitable and sustainable Music City for all.

METRO COUNCIL DISTRICT ENDORSEMENTS