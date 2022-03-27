Can columnists write whatever they want? Do Black columnists feel pressured not to write “so much” about race? Are there topics more columnists should address? Do Black columnists have a different mandate than others?

Those questions and others will be on the table Monday as Black columnists discuss the environment in which their colleague, the late Askia Muhammad, < https://bit.ly/3rYEnUU > plied his craft.

Washington’s Pacifica station WPFW-FM, streamed at wpfwfm.org, plans a 24-hour tribute to Askia on Monday, March 28, his birthday.

This radio version of the Journal-isms Roundtable is to air from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Scheduled for the discussion are:

Todd Steven Burroughs, public historian, media consultant and contractor, Black press historian

Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher, Washington Informer, which ran Askia’s column

https://www.washingtoninformer.com/author/denise-rolark-barnes/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2021/12/28/washington-informer-local-news-growing/

Naba’a Richard Muhammad, editor in chief, The Final Call, which also published Askia.

https://muckrack.com/richard-muhammad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skqKIzCfDhY

Monroe Anderson, “cyber columnist,” Chicago

https://www.linkedin.com/in/monroeanderson/

https://www.facebook.com/MonroeAnderson

https://www.thehistorymakers.org/biography/monroe-anderson-41

Jenice Armstrong, Metro columnist, Philadelphia Inquirer

https://www.inquirer.com/author/armstrong_jenice/?msclkid=279d3e50a9e411ec9fdf5851fb16221e

Karen Attiah, op-ed columnist, Washington Post, 2019 NABJ Journalist of the Year, formerly global opinions editor

https://wapo.st/3IGo04D

https://www.nabj.org/news/455676/

Kevin B. Blackistone, Washington Post sports columnist, professor at the University of Maryland, ESPN panelist

https://wapo.st/3uvv5Qn

Mary C. Curtis, columnist, Roll Call; contributor, NPR/WFAE Charlotte; senior facilitator/Public Voices Fellowship Program | The OpEd Project < http://bit.ly/354QGDs>

Joe Davidson, federal government columnist, Washington Post; co-founder, National Association of Black Journalists

< https://wapo.st/36ODXZp >

Lewis Diuguid, retired editorial board member and columnist, Kansas City Star

https://www.universal-publishers.com/book.php?method=ISBN&book=1627340998

Courtland Milloy, Metro columnist, Washington Post

< https://wapo.st/3tJ2tEi >

Michael Paul Williams, columnist, Richmond Times-Dispatch, 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner for commentary

< https://bit.ly/2T3XIWk >

. . . and listener call-ins.

Hosted by Richard Prince