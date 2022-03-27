the late Askia Muhammad

Can columnists write whatever they want? Do Black columnists feel pressured not to write “so much” about race? Are there topics more columnists should address? Do Black columnists have a different mandate than others?

Those questions and others will be on the table Monday as Black columnists discuss the environment in which their colleague, the late Askia Muhammad, < https://bit.ly/3rYEnUU > plied his craft.

Washington’s Pacifica station WPFW-FM, streamed at wpfwfm.org, plans a 24-hour tribute to Askia on Monday, March 28, his birthday.

This radio version of the Journal-isms Roundtable is to air from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Scheduled for the discussion are:

Todd Steven Burroughs, public historian, media consultant and contractor, Black press historian

Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher, Washington Informer, which ran Askia’s column
https://www.washingtoninformer.com/author/denise-rolark-barnes/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2021/12/28/washington-informer-local-news-growing/

Naba’a Richard Muhammad, editor in chief, The Final Call, which also published Askia.
https://muckrack.com/richard-muhammad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skqKIzCfDhY

Monroe Anderson, “cyber columnist,” Chicago
https://www.linkedin.com/in/monroeanderson/
https://www.facebook.com/MonroeAnderson
https://www.thehistorymakers.org/biography/monroe-anderson-41

Jenice Armstrong, Metro columnist, Philadelphia Inquirer
https://www.inquirer.com/author/armstrong_jenice/?msclkid=279d3e50a9e411ec9fdf5851fb16221e

Karen Attiah, op-ed columnist, Washington Post, 2019 NABJ Journalist of the Year, formerly global opinions editor
https://wapo.st/3IGo04D
https://www.nabj.org/news/455676/

Kevin B. Blackistone, Washington Post sports columnist, professor at the University of Maryland, ESPN panelist
https://wapo.st/3uvv5Qn

Mary C. Curtis, columnist, Roll Call; contributor, NPR/WFAE Charlotte; senior facilitator/Public Voices Fellowship Program | The OpEd Project < http://bit.ly/354QGDs>

Joe Davidson, federal government columnist, Washington Post; co-founder, National Association of Black Journalists
https://wapo.st/36ODXZp >

Lewis Diuguid, retired editorial board member and columnist, Kansas City Star
https://www.universal-publishers.com/book.php?method=ISBN&book=1627340998

Courtland Milloy, Metro columnist, Washington Post
https://wapo.st/3tJ2tEi >

Michael Paul Williams, columnist, Richmond Times-Dispatch, 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner for commentary
https://bit.ly/2T3XIWk >

. . . and listener call-ins.

Hosted by Richard Prince