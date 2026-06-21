Fisk University receives TIAA Innovation Award from FirstGen Forward

NASHVILLE, TN – FirstGen Forward, the center for first-generation student success, recently announced Fisk University as one of five (5) higher education institutions to receive the TIAA Innovation Award. The award, provided by FirstGen Forward with support from TIAA, will support new or existing programs, services, or initiatives that implement creative approaches to enhancing campus-wide success for first-generation students.

“We are extremely honored to be selected for a TIAA Innovation Award,” said Fisk University’s Executive Director of Student Success, Dr. Dametraus Jaggers.

The TIAA Innovation Award provides institutions with $10,000 in unrestricted funds to apply to first-generation student success initiatives in one of two pathways:

The “Scalable” pathway provides funds to expand and adapt existing programs, services, or initiatives to support a larger number of first-generation students across the campus without compromising quality or effectiveness. This involves designing solutions that can be efficiently scaled to meet increasing demand, ensuring that the benefits of innovative approaches to enhancing first-generation student success are extended to a broader audience. Scalability ensures that as the program grows, it continues to provide meaningful support and positive outcomes for all first-generation students.

The “Creative” pathway provides funds to generate original and innovative ideas that enhance campus-wide success for first-generation students. This involves thinking outside the box to develop unique programs, services, or initiatives that address first-generation students’ specific needs and challenges. Creativity ensures that solutions are not only effective but engaging and inspiring, fostering a dynamic and supportive campus environment that encourages academic and personal growth.

Fisk University’s award falls in the Creative pathway. The Bulldog B.O.N.D.S. Academy is a comprehensive, student-centered initiative focused on easing the transition for first-generation students through early move-in, student, and integrated academic and co-curricular experiences. The program emphasizes strengths-based advising and support to build confidence and self-efficacy, while pairing students with meaningful learning opportunities inside and outside the classroom. It also prioritizes specialized training for residence life staff to create a supportive, responsive living environment. Together, these efforts form a coordinated, community-driven model that strengthens belonging, engagement, and student success.

“With 54% of current undergraduate students identifying as first-generation, achieving unprecedented first-gen student success will have a life-changing impact across generations, as college completion is a significant contributor to education, workforce, and life success for the families of graduates,” said Dr. Stephanie Bannister, President of FirstGen Forward. “Fisk University has displayed a commitment to creating solutions that advance the success of their first-generation students, and their selection as a recipient of a TIAA Innovation Award is a recognition of their efforts to date and their future success.”

All TIAA Innovation Award recipients will author an award brief detailing their efforts, including the establishment of learning outcomes, success metrics, and initial results of their programs, services, or initiatives. The award briefs will be compiled into a summary and published on the FirstGen Forward website. Additionally, award recipients will be encouraged to present their work at high-profile conferences supported by FirstGen Forward.

“TIAA proudly supports the outstanding work of FirstGen Forward and higher education professionals who are shaping the futures of millions of first-generation students with their creative support solutions,” said Laura Turner, Head of Community Impact at TIAA. “Many of us at TIAA are first-generation college students ourselves, and we know how a bachelor’s degree can lead to a more secure financial future, including a financially secure retirement.”

To learn more about first-generation efforts at Fisk University, visit fisk.edu. To learn more about FirstGen Forward and the TIAA Innovation Award, visit firstgenforward.org.

FirstGen Forward is the center for first-generation student success– your premier source for evidence-based approaches, data-informed strategies, professional development, and research. Together, we are building community and belonging through the FirstGen Forward Network, knowledge creation and evidence-based practices, and thought leadership and advocacy, transforming higher education and the student success landscape guided by a first-gen lens.