TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Honored at NMAAM Exhibit Unveiling During Juneteenth Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – The title says it all: It Doesn’t Rain on the AOB.

For 80 years, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has embodied resilience, discipline, and excellence, whether rehearsing before sunrise on campus, performing before thousands, or carrying forward traditions that have shaped generations of Tigers. Those qualities were celebrated June 19 at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) during the unveiling of an exhibit honoring the Grammy Award-winning band. The panel discussion on the legacy of AOB, featured Dr. Gerald Davis II, left, as moderator, Dr. Derrick Greene, Assistant Director, and James Sexton, Interim Band Director. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Grayson)

The exhibit opened as part of NMAAM’s Juneteenth Community Day celebration and TSU’s 114th Founders’ Day observance, bringing together alumni, students, supporters, and community members to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy.

Featuring photographs, videos, artifacts, and historical displays, the exhibit highlights the band’s impact on music, culture, education, and HBCU traditions. The exhibit, which will remain on display for about three weeks, marks the second time the AOB has been featured at the museum.

Before the exhibition’s opening, attendees flocked to a panel discussion “Halftime Is Game Time: The Sound and Spirit of HBCU Homecoming Culture.” Moderated by Gerald Davis II, former drum major and longtime “Voice of the Aristocrat of Bands,” the discussion featured TSU Interim Band Director James Sexton, and Assistant Director Dr. Derrick Greene. The panel explored the significance of TSU Homecoming, the evolution of the Aristocrat of Bands, and the importance of preserving the history and traditions of HBCU marching bands.

For Sexton, a former AOB member who joined the band in 1982 as a trombone player, the event was a chance to celebrate the people behind the program. “I’m all about bringing people together,” Sexton said. “And when you can bring people under this umbrella of Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands, that’s even more special to me because I was a part of the band, and because it’s a part of TSU.” Sexton said one of the highlights of the day was hearing from alumni and supporters in attendance, including former band members from multiple generations. President Dwayne Tucker acknowledges applauds from the audience during the Halftime Is Game Time: The Sound and Spirit of HBCU Homecoming Culture panel discussion at the NMAAM on June 19. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Grayson)

“I enjoyed hearing from the audience and just learning from the members that came together,” he said.

The audience reflected the deep pride and loyalty associated with the Aristocrat of Bands. Former members in attendance included alumni from the 1970s, who returned to celebrate the exhibit and reconnect with the program that helped shape their lives. During the discussion, one alumna shared that her experience in the band changed the trajectory of her life for the better, crediting the organization with helping shape her personal and professional success. Others reflected on the band’s influence around the world and its role as one of TSU’s most visible ambassadors. The conversation reinforced that Homecoming is about much more than football, with the AOB serving as a driving force behind the traditions, energy, and sense of community that bring generations of Tigers together. AOB interim director James Sexton, right, takes questions from vistors inside the AOB exhibit which highlights the history, impact, and legacy of the band. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Grayson)

When asked about the significance of TSU Homecoming traditions, assistant director Greene pointed to the excitement surrounding events such as the parade and pep rally.

“Words can’t describe the magnitude of a TSU pep rally,” he said.

TSU President Dwayne Tucker, who was in attendance, received applause from audience members who praised his leadership and support of the band during the past year, including the organization’s strong performances and large pep rally presence during the 2025 Homecoming celebration.

That sense of pride and appreciation was echoed by Greene, who joined the Aristocrat of Bands in 2011 as a tenor drum player before becoming head drum major in 2015. He said seeing the band’s story preserved in a museum setting was especially meaningful.

“It’s overwhelming,” Greene said. “I’m so appreciative that the museum and our supporters value what we bring to the community so much that they not only captured this moment, but archived it and arranged it in such a way where we can actually look back and see the greatness of the band and see how much joy it has brought to the community.”

Greene said some of his favorite exhibit pieces included historic drum major uniforms and hand-painted artwork that helped tell the story of the band. Audience members engage during a Q&A session at the panel discussion that kicked off the exhibition on the legacy of the Aristocrat of Bands. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Grayson)

“Everything has been beautiful,” he said.

The exhibit also celebrates the AOB’s ’80th anniversary. During the panel, speakers reflected on the band’s legacy as the “Band of Firsts,” including becoming the first HBCU marching band to perform during an NFL halftime show, and the first collegiate marching band to win a Grammy Award.

Davis said the exhibit’s title reflects the resilience that has defined the organization for generations.

“We are the staple of the city,” Davis said.

Explaining the meaning behind “It Doesn’t Rain on the AOB,” he added, “We just keep marching regardless of the condition. It never rains on the band. We march, we perform regardless of the weather situation.”

Following the discussion, attendees toured the exhibit, viewing displays captured during TSU’s 2024 Homecoming season and exploring the rich history of one of the nation’s most celebrated marching bands. The strong turnout from alumni, university leaders, and community supporters reflected the lasting impact of the Aristocrat of Bands and the pride it continues to inspire across generations.

Featured Photo: Dr. Gerald Davis II, left, moderates a panel discussion, “Halftime Is Game Time: The Sound and Spirit of HBCU Homecoming Culture,” featuring interim AOB Director James Sexton, and Assistant Director, Dr. Derrick Green. The backdrop is a Sept. 2016 photo of Former President Barack Obama greeting members of the AOB following the band’s performance at the White House. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)