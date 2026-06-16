TSU Projects Major Enrollment Growth as Summer-Long New Student Orientation Begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University has officially launched its summer-long New Student Orientation program, running weekly from May 19 through August 11, amid an unprecedented surge in incoming enrollment. Driven by an aggressive, university-wide recruitment strategy, TSU is currently projecting a Fall 2026 incoming freshman and transfer class of between 1,600 and 1,800 students if current trends hold, a massive leap from the nearly 500 students at this time last year. Dr. Eric Stokes

The excitement surrounding this historic turnaround is best felt through the voices of the incoming students. Among the new class is a tight-knit group of academic standouts from Nashville’s John Overton High School: twin sisters McKenzi and Kendall Solomon, Chanelle Lowe, and Amina Muday. All four are attending TSU on Trailblazer Scholarships, a partnership program between TSU and Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, that covers tuition and fees. These students are also TN Hope Scholarship eligible.

“My scholarship brought me to TSU, and I also have family who have attended, so I’ve heard a lot of good things about it,” said McKenzi Solomon, who will study business marketing alongside Lowe. “The award played a major role in my decision.”

Lowe echoed that excitement, noting that TSU offered both community and independence. “I came to Tennessee State University because I really liked the sense of community. It’s a very interactive environment,” Lowe said. “I also wanted to branch out and experience a new place. I wanted somewhere that was far from home, but not too far, and TSU felt like the perfect middle ground for me.” Friends since their sophomore year of high school, McKenzi Solomon, left, Chanelle Lowe, Kyndall Solomon, and Amina Muday will attend TSU this fall. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Rounding out the Overton group, Kendall Solomon will major in business management, while Amina Muday plans to study criminal justice.

The draw of TSU spans far beyond local boundaries, attracting top talent like Madison Harris, an academic standout from Clinton High School in Jackson, Mississippi. Harris, who plans to study nursing, is continuing a multi-generational family legacy.

“Several generations of my family attended Tennessee State, including my aunts and godmother, and I wanted to continue that tradition,” Harris said. “When I first visited campus during Homecoming, I immediately understood what everyone meant when they said TSU feels like home. The welcoming environment, the strong sense of community, and the genuine kindness of the people made me feel like I belonged.”

Classmates Dawson Moore, second from left, and Madison Harris, from Clinton High School in Jackson, Mississippi, attend New Student Orientation with their moms. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

This dramatic influx of students has energized the entire campus, with nearly every department lending a hand. Officials say the turnaround highlights the strategic leadership of TSU President Dwayne Tucker and the Division of Enrollment Management.

During the freshman orientation session on June 3, Dr. Eric Stokes, vice president of Enrollment Management, welcomed families and detailed the year-long, university-wide effort centered on leadership and strategy.

“President Tucker established an ambitious enrollment goal and made recruitment a personal priority,” Stokes said. “He traveled alongside our team, engaged directly with students, parents, counselors, and alumni, and demonstrated the level of commitment needed to achieve results. Enrollment growth required support from every corner of the university. Our academic deans, faculty, student success teams, campus partners, and enrollment staff all played critical roles. Zaria Hobbs, Coordinator of Campus Visits and Student Events, gives the visitors a pep talk, as VP of Enrollment Management, Dr. Eric Stokes, right, and Charlie Folsom, Director of Recruitment and Orientation, look on. (PR & Communications)

He said the university also restructured its scholarship model to make it more sustainable for the institution while remaining attractive and competitive for prospective students. “We expanded our recruitment team, allowing us to reach more high schools and college fairs across Tennessee and the region. Alumni also became key partners, helping us connect with prospective students and families,” Stokes said. Today is a celebration not only of our incoming students, but also of the parents, and family members.”

Charlie Folsom, director of Recruitment and Orientation, also energized the incoming crowd. “You are the first New Student Orientation group for Fall 2026. Give yourselves a hand,” Folsom said. “We have more than 1,500 students coming through this summer, and you are our first group. This campus is excited to have you here. Our Tiger Ambassadors will be with you throughout the day, helping you navigate campus, answer questions, and give you a student perspective on what it means to be a Tiger.” Freshmen attending orientation are treated to food, refreshments, and entertainment at a welcome meet-and-greet in the Student Center the night before their orientation. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Ensuring that every newcomer experiences that immediate connection is the goal of the orientation team. “There’s nothing like seeing students step onto our campus and begin to imagine themselves here,” said Zaria Hobbs, coordinator of Campus Visits and Student Events and a proud TSU alumna. “We want visitors to leave feeling welcomed, inspired, and excited about the possibility of becoming part of the TSU family.”

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public land-grant university offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU’s campus spans 500 acres. The university is committed to academic excellence, providing students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders. Visit tnstate.edu for more details.