Your home is an investment — How to create generational wealth

A Q&A with Nashville Home Lending Manager Colin Wallace

Sponsored by JPMorganChase

For most Americans, owning a home has long been considered a cornerstone to building and

preserving generational wealth. A home purchase often symbolizes more than just securing a

place to live – homeownership can help anchor families, support long-term financial stability

and fuel local economic growth.

If you currently own a home or if homeownership is one of your financial goals, it’s important

to understand how your home can be a foundational pillar in helping you build and maintain

generational wealth. A home can be an asset that appreciates over time as you build equity

which can serve as a financial resource for you and your family for decades to come.

Colin Wallace, Chase Home Lending Manager in Nashville, shares more about the connection

between homeownership and building generational wealth, and how you can make sure your

home becomes, or remains, your most important financial asset.

Q: How does a home create generational wealth?

A: There are several perks to homeownership, many of which contribute to building wealth.

Owning your home may be cheaper than renting in the long term if you have a mortgage with

competitive rates; however, it’s important to keep in mind other home expenses, like insurance

and taxes, when considering costs. Plus, since you own the home, that means you can build and

tap into your equity for future expenses or profit when your home is sold.

Another way to think of homeownership as it relates to your financial picture is that it can

influence your overall net worth. When you make monthly payments, you’re slowly owning

more of your home and it can become an asset. On the other hand, if you rent, your monthly

housing costs are just an expense for a place to live and you don’t own any of it when you

leave. Put simply, owning a home may help you grow your money over time.

Q: Explain home equity and how building equity works.

A: The technical definition of home equity is the difference between the fair market value of

your home and how much you still owe on your mortgage. Essentially, think of it as the part of

your home’s value that you truly own. It’s made up of the amount you’ve already paid off, plus

any increase in your home’s value. So, if you’re home’s value goes up, so does your equity and

vice versa. Equity grows as you pay down your mortgage and, as I mentioned earlier, the

market value of your home increases.

Q: How can this be beneficial financially?

A: There are a few ways. You can borrow against your home equity by taking out a loan, using

your property as collateral to secure the loan. There are a variety of ways you can do this such

as through a home equity loan, home equity line of credit (HELOC) or a cash-out refinance. You

may use these funds to cover other expenses, like high-interest credit card debt, make home

improvements, invest in another home or in an emergency. Home equity loans also tend to

have more favorable terms than credit cards or other personal loans, potentially saving you

money in the long run.

Q: What if you sell your home?

A: The more equity you have, the more you can profit from selling your home if you do so in the

future. For example, if you’ve paid off your entire mortgage before you sell, you may get to

keep all potential profits. If you haven’t paid off your mortgage, any profits will pay off what

you owe and you’ll keep the remaining funds– the more home equity you have, the greater

your profit could be.

Q: What other benefits come from owning your home?

A. Homeownership offers the potential opportunity for tax deductions. The interest you pay on

your mortgage, insurance premiums, property taxes and even improvements to your energy

efficiency may provide an opportunity for tax deductions. You can consult with your tax advisor

if you’re looking to understand how buying a home may impact your taxes.

There’s no place like home

Homeownership has long been a powerful tool for building generational wealth in communities

across the U.S. and can help you secure a solid financial future for yourself and your family.

Your home is more than just the place where you rest your head—it can be your greatest

financial asset.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described in this article or

provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific

advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed

to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its

completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice

or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service.

You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and

consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of

future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not

provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content.

Deposit products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity

Lender.

© 2026 JPMorgan Chase & Co.