FARM BUREAU INSURANCE OF TENNESSEE CEO JEFF PANNELL ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Pannell, CEO since 2017, will retire at year-end; CMO Bobby Pulley to succeed as CEO

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (July 24, 2025) – Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee (FBITN) has announced that Chief Executive Officer Jeff Pannell will retire effective December 31, 2025, after 39 years with the company. Pannell made the announcement at the company’s 76th annual Agents Conference, a yearly gathering of FBITN’s 500-plus agents to review strategy and the year ahead, hosted on Thursday, July 24.

In his annual address to the company’s agents, Pannell highlighted the impending birth of his grandchild as the driving motivation for his retirement announcement.

“I made a promise to my daughter that, if God blessed her with a child, I would come home as soon as possible to help her raise that child,” Pannell said. “So today, I am announcing that I will be retiring at the end of the year. It has truly been the highlight of my career to serve as the CEO of this company. I have enjoyed my 39-year career, but these last nine years as CEO have truly been rewarding.”

In his address, Pannell also reflected on the power of prayer, God’s miracles and provision, and a focus on family, referencing a heart transplant and recovery that occurred in spring of 2025. Pannell cited a prayer that carried him through said recovery: “Dear God, I ask that you make it all happen in the most unimaginable way so that everyone will know it’s only YOU who could’ve done it!”

Pannell’s tenure as CEO has been marked by steady growth and financial strength. The company now has over 2.125 million units, maintains its position as the No. 1 writer of individual life insurance in Tennessee, and holds a surplus that remains among the strongest in the industry. Under his leadership, Farm Bureau Insurance has grown to be the financially strongest it has ever been, while navigating significant change and growth.

During his leadership, Pannell also guided the company through its largest business transformation so far. This includes the overhaul of its policy administration system, which modernized claims processing and operational efficiency, enhanced the agent and customer experience, and enabled online policy sales. The process began in 2018 and will be completed in 2026.

“It’s hard to believe we have been working on this project for seven years. When it is fully implemented, we will have a modern platform that we can utilize for a long time and something that everyone can be proud of,” Pannell said.

“Jeff Pannell has served our organization with vision and integrity,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry. “He’s led us through challenges with clarity and purpose, always rooted in our mission to serve Tennessee families. Jeff never lost sight of who we are or who we’re here for—our members. We thank him for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Pannell began his Tennessee Farmers Insurance Companies (TFIC) career in 1986 as an agent in Fayette County and became agency manager in Houston County in 1989. He assumed the role of regional manager in Region 2 in 1997 and was named chief marketing officer in 2012. In 2016, he was named chief executive officer. Jeff and his wife, Deonne, have two married daughters, one grandson, and another grandchild on the way.

At the conference, Pannell also announced that current Chief Marketing Officer Bobby Pulley will take over as the sixth CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee on January 1, 2026. Pulley began his TFIC career in 2002 in his native Stewart County. In 2006, Pulley was named manager of the Gibson-Milan office, and in 2007, he returned to manage the office in Dover. He was named Region 7 regional manager in January 2019 and chief marketing officer in November 2021.

“I’m thankful for the trust President Mayberry and the board have placed in me,” Pulley said. “It’s a privilege to step into this role and continue the work that Mr. Pannell and so many others have led with care and dedication. We’ve built a strong company focused on serving our members and supporting our agents, and I’m committed to carrying that work forward,” Pulley said.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Julia Stough, MP&F Strategic Communications, (615) 259-4000, JStough@mpf.com

ABOUT FARM BUREAU INSURANCE OF TENNESSEE