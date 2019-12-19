MUSIC CITY CENTER ANNOUNCES DIVERSITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISE VENDOR EXCELLENCE AWARD OF THE YEAR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Music City Center hosted the 6th annual Diversity Business Enterprise appreciation breakfast on December 11 to celebrate its DBE vendors and suppliers. One outstanding vendor/supplier is presented with the Vendor of Excellence award, which went to Sunset Marketing this year.

“We are grateful for this recognition from MCC and I’m especially proud of our entire team at Sunset Marketing who continue to be a valuable, resourceful and trusted supplier,” said Donna Wheeler, owner of Sunset Marketing.

Attendees were also provided with an overview of the previous and upcoming DBE events including the Proposal 101 workshop and Small and Diverse Business forum as well as future opportunities with MCC.

“The Music City Center values all of our DBE participants,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “We are a strong supporter of small, minority and women-owned businesses as we strive to help them succeed with their goals.”

If interested in doing business with the Music City Center, contact Jasmine Quattlebaum director of Purchasing/DBE at 615-401-1445.