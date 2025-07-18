World class performer appears at Black Music Museum

Megan Piphus is an extremely talented and versatile artist who excels in several areas. She’s the first full time Black woman puppeteer on “Sesame Street.” Piphus just released last week the children’s LP “Cinderella Sweep,” and its first single “A New Cinderella” has already attracted lots of attention. The album features 53 girls from the nonprofit organization “Saving Our Daughters.” They support adolescent girls of color through mentorship and the arts. Piphus’ talents can be enjoyed in live performance this week as she’s appearing at the Black Music Museum Saturday afternoon. In addition to performing material from her LP, there will also be the unveiling of newly donated artifacts celebrating Piphus’ career and legacy.

She has a colorful and extensive background dating back to her childhood. She was introduced to ventriloquism at the age of 10 and was soon performing devotional services at school and church. She competed at the International Festival of Christian Puppetry and Ventriloquism (I-FEST) at 11, winning three gold medals in musical ventriloquism competitions. After an appearance on a special edition of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2008, she was the valedictorian of her class in 2010. During her days as a student at Vanderbilt, Piphus worked for the school’s television network, and was also a field reporter for ESPNU; She was crowned Miss Black Tennessee USA 2013 in December of 2012, and later appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” as a ventriloquist on a segment called “Does This Thrill Bill” with William Shatner.

Later she competed on the show “America’s Got Talent,” making it to the Vegas Round before being eliminated. She also appeared on the one season reboot of “Showtime at the Apollo.” Piphus began working as a Muppet performer for “Sesame Street” in 2020.

Her performance at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) begins at noon Saturday. For more information on tickets, or other events at the Museum visit their website at info@nmaam.org or call (615) 301-8724.

