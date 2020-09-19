Feed Nashville Initiative to Provide Free Food Boxes Weekly Starting Sept. 26th

The National Black Police Association- Nashville Chapter (NBPA) and Dr.

Jacqueline Butler Mitchell of Integrity Dental Care (IDC) have partnered to support Nashville families with free food boxes.

Their collaborative goal is to distribute approximately 750 food boxes once each week.

The distribution starting date is September 26th from 9 a.m. to noon. The distribution location is Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church located at 1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd.

The criteria to receive the food boxes are simple…if you are in need, you qualify. Their goal is to provide these food boxes every Saturday during a drive-up distribution service. Cars will be served on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

“The devastation from the March 3 rd tornado, Covid-19, the high rate of unemployment, schools being closed, and children working remotely from home has created distress in many homes,” according to the organization. “To relieve some of the stress, we are distributing free supplementary food items to assist our Nashville communities. We recognize assistance is needed NOW more than ever.”

If you would like to assist with the” Feed Nashville Initiative” as a volunteer or by giving a donation, please call Reggie Miller at (615) 414-7354, or email at [email protected]

If you are a Pastor of a church, Non-Profit, Fraternity or Sorority, and would like to distribute boxes to needy families, please contact the organization and let them know how many boxes are needed and what time you would like to pick up your allotted boxes of food.