COLUMBIA, TN — First Farmers and Merchants Bank—a community bank with 22 locations in seven Middle Tennessee counties—promoted Marcus D. Williams to Director of Nashville Community Banking. Williams joined the First Farmers team in 2019 and previously served as Branch Manager of the McEwen office in Franklin, Tenn., where he assisted customers with personal, business and mortgage loans.

First Farmers created Williams’ new role to advance the bank’s mission of forming lasting connections within the local community and promoting their affordable lending program. Williams will work to connect customers in Middle Tennessee with helpful financial services, such as homebuyer education classes, down payment assistance, budgeting tools and financial literacy courses. Additionally, Williams will help assist business growth by focusing on relational banking and routinely engaging with community partners.

“Marcus thrives on educating, equipping and connecting with others,” said Brian K. Williams, First Farmers’ Chairman and CEO. “He brings great passion and charisma to the team, and I’m confident that his management experience and lending expertise will help families in Davidson County achieve their unique financial goals.”

Accumulating 24 years of experience, Williams is an extensively trained bank leader, serving as both Branch Manager and Retail Market Manager before joining First Farmers. He’s also experienced in loan management, fraud awareness and banking and teller operations.

“At First Farmers, our goal has always been to provide families with helpful resources, no matter where they are in life,” Williams said. “I’m thrilled to step into a role that will allow me to form deeper connections and make a positive impact on the community.”

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of September 30, 2021, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.9 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $161 million, and administered trust assets of $6.2 billion.

For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”