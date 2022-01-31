Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)- I’Ashea L. Myles, candidate for Davidson County Chancery Court, Part III, has raised over $91,996.63 since announcing her bid to be the next Chancellor in Davidson County Chancery Court, Part III, an open seat.

“I am beyond humbled and excited that the people of Nashville believe that it’s time for a minority woman to be a part of our civil trial courts in this city. I’m not only a lawyer but a business woman. It’s that breadth of experience that the people of Nashville want. Having that diverse background on our chancery court is something that we have never had in Nashville and it’s that experience that will bring a humanity to the court that ensures all people are treated fairly and impartially. This court is so important to this city because of the wide variety of issues that the court hears and I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the people in this way.” Ms. Myles ended the quarter with $66,953.98 cash on hand.

Myles has been endorsed by many of Nashville’s leaders including:

Hon. Judge Richard H. Dinkins, Tennessee Court of Appeals

State Sen. Brenda Gilmore

State Rep. Harold M. Love, Jr.

State Rep. Vincent Dixie

Bob Mendes, Council member, at large

Jennifer Gamble, Council member

Joy Styles, Council member

Kyontze’ Toombs, Council member

Sandra Sepulveda, Council member

Emily Benedict, Council member

Russ Bradford, Council member

Zach Young, Council member

Abby Rubenfeld, civil rights attorney

Erin Palmer Polly, Former President of the Nashville Bar Assoc.

David Anthony, business attorney

Myles is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio who has made her home in Nashville after living in New York City. Myles clerked for the Hon. Judge Richard H. Dinkins while in law school. She would bring over 20 years of business and legal experience to the bench. Her litigation practice at Spencer Fane Bone McAllester focuses on construction, real estate, employment and commercial business law, with an emphasis on dispute resolution. She was named one of the 2021 Nashville Business Journal’s Women of Influence and received the Trailblazer award for her work in the industry. She was also selected for the 2021 Nashville Emerging Leaders Program and was named a 2021, 2020 and 2019 Super Lawyer and Rising Star in construction law. Myles currently lives in Nashville with her three children and dog, Thurgood Marshall.