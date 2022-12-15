NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based FirstBank has donated $15,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to set up the FirstBank Food Pantry at STEM Prep Middle School.

The FirstBank Food Pantry will be available to students, families, faculty and staff through the remainder of the school year. The on-campus pantry is expected to feed 170+ families for the year by offering a variety of items including canned and nonperishable goods.

“It is our privilege to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to help care for the students and families of STEM Prep Middle School through the FirstBank Food Pantry,” said Chris Holmes, President and CEO of FirstBank. “The hunger and food insecurity issues in Middle Tennessee need to be acknowledged, and FirstBank is proud to do its part to support the incredible efforts of Second Harvest. We hope this gives these families a little more comfort this season and can take one more worry off their list.”

While the holiday season can be especially difficult for families, this joint effort of FirstBank and Second Harvest seeks to alleviate some of the stress of food insecurity by providing STEM Prep community members with food free of charge.

“Our partners are vital to the work we do on behalf of the 1-in-8 of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity, and we appreciate FirstBank’s strong commitment to come alongside us to help meet the need,” said Nancy Keil, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “More than 350,000 Middle Tennesseans wake up every day not knowing where they will get their next meal. Without the support of our generous community, these and many of our other feeding programs would not be able to serve the most vulnerable in our community.”

STEM Prep is a Title 1 school with a highly diverse community of high-achieving students. Most of the students speak a second language and are candidates to be first generation graduates.

“On behalf of the entire STEM Prep community, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to both FirstBank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee for thinking of our families,” said Crystalline Jones, Principal of STEM Prep. “Their investment into our campus is more than just dollars or food donations. It reminds our students and families that they are supported and championed by a generous community who can’t wait to see what they will go on to achieve.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is one of the largest and most comprehensive of the 200 food banks and food distribution centers nationwide. If you are interested in hearing more about what Second Harvest does or would like to donate, please visit https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/.