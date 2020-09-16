Fisk, TSU Students to Participate in Belmont Rock the Vote Virtual Concert Sept. 22nd

Nashville will welcome the eyes of the nation Sept. 22 with “Rock the Vote at Belmont University: Nashville Colleges Celebrate Democracy,” a 90-minute concert event to promote voter registration prior to Belmont’s Oct. 22 hosting of the third and final presidential debate. Set to broadcast on National Voter Registration Day, performers will include student and alumni acts from Belmont University, Fisk University, Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University and Tennessee State University, as well as special guest Bren Joy and a headlining set from Moon Taxi, both Belmont alumni.

Participating acts include:

Spoken word artist Sommer Jade ( Tennessee State University )

( ) Acapella group The Melodores ( Vanderbilt University )

( ) R&B soul singer/songwriter Lauren McClinton ( Fisk University )

( ) Pop/rock band Shelter Cove ( Middle Tennessee State University )

( ) Indie rock/pop artist Annie DiRusso (Belmont University)

The virtual concert can be viewed beginning at 7 p.m. Central Thurs., Sept. 22. Rock the Vote, which is dedicated to building the political power of young people, is set to host the event on its YouTube channel and it will also be viewable on Belmont’s YouTube channel and the Rock the Vote and Belmont University Facebook pages.

“For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the use of culture and technology to reach young people where they are with messages that inspire and empower them to get involved in the political process,” said Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock the Vote, “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Belmont University and young Nashville artists to celebrate National Voter Registration Day and mobilize young people to take action by registering to vote.”

Between performances, clips will provide information on both how to register to vote, important deadlines and resources for learning more about the upcoming election.

For more information, visit belmontdebate2020.com/rock-the-vote/.