Fisk University Announces Nuriya Mack as Interim Head Coach of Gymnastics Team

Nashville, TN — Fisk University recently announcedNuriya Mack as the interim head coach of the gymnastics team. Nuriya, hired by former Coach Corrinne Tarver in 2023 as Meet Director and Social Media Manager for the gymnastics program, has contributed significantly to the team’s success. Nuriya brings a wealth of experience in coaching, athlete development, and event management to the role of interim head coach.

“I am thrilled to lead Fisk’s gymnastics team and continue building upon the team’s success,” said Coach Nuriya Mack. “It is an honor to guide these student-athletes and contribute to the program’s growth.”

Before joining Fisk, Nuriya served as Lead Coach and Program Director for GYSTARS Gymnastics, where she led competitive teams and directed events such as the Aloha from Memphis and Gymnastics Mobility Meet.

“Fisk has built a strong gymnastics program that has become a beacon of light for the university and young ladies nationwide. The future of Fisk University’s gymnastics program remains bright and dynamic. The university is poised to embrace new leadership and will continue to fervently support our young women who give their all in every competition,” said Valencia Jordan, Athletic Director at Fisk University.

Fisk will soon begin a national search for the next gymnastics head coach. We thank Coach Tarver, who joined Fisk to lead the first HBCU women’s gymnastics program. Under Coach Tarver and a partnership with Black Girls Gymnastics, a strong foundation for the gymnastics program was cultivated. Fisk looks forward to a continuation of excellence in academics, athletics, and gymnastics.

The gymnastics team’s next meet is February 22 at Greenville University in Illinois at 2:00 PM.

For more information on the gymnastics team, visit https://fiskathletics.com/sports/wgym/index. For inquiries, please contact President@fisk.edu.