Fisk University Earns National Recognition for Commitment to First-Generation Student Success

NASHVILLE, TN (August 5, 2025) – FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, recently announced Fisk University as one of sixty new members of the FirstGen Forward Network for 2025–26. To be selected as a FirstGen Forward Network Member, Fisk displayed a demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

“Serving first-generation students is woven into the fabric of Fisk University’s mission and legacy. These students are often pioneers in their families, navigating higher education without a roadmap, and they bring extraordinary resilience, determination, and potential to our campus community. By joining the FirstGen Forward Network, we can foster a lasting, campus-wide culture where their success is a shared responsibility across every department and division. Our goal is to expand mentoring, career pathways, and leadership opportunities, while building systems and practices that not only help first-generation students thrive at Fisk, but also uplift families, strengthen communities, and continue our tradition of producing leaders who make a global impact,” said Tiffany Steward, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success.

The FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase framework designed to help institutions scale holistic first-generation student success, transforming the student experience, strengthening academic and co-curricular outcomes, and building inclusive institutional structures. Since its launch, 489 institutions—including two statewide systems—have joined the Network, spanning 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to welcome Fisk University into the FirstGen Forward Network,” said Dr. Stephanie J. Bannister, vice president with FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was clear that Fisk is not only committed to supporting first-generation students, but also prepared to invest in long-term, strategic efforts that create environments where these students can truly thrive.”

Institutions join the Network through a competitive application process. During the first year, Network Members engage in monthly workshops, peer learning opportunities, and professional development sessions while contributing to a nationwide knowledge-sharing community. Members can progress to Network Leader status and ultimately achieve Network Champion designation by demonstrating a measurable impact and sustained commitment to the success of first-generation students.

“Being selected as a FirstGen Forward Network Member is both an honor and a call to action,” said Dr. Kevin Kruger, interim president and CEO of FirstGen Forward. “Fisk joins a growing movement of institutions and professionals who are committed to advancing access, sharing best practices, and driving systemic change to ensure first-generation students succeed. We look forward to seeing Fisk and the entire Class of 2025 make a lasting impact.”

The 2025–26 Network Members officially began their journey during the FirstGen Forward Virtual Kickoff on June 5, 2025. To view a complete list of the institutions or to learn more about FirstGen Forward and the Network, visit firstgenforward.org.