Fisk University Probation Status Lifted

NASHVILLE–Fisk University has received notification from Officials with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (Commission of Colleges), that its three-year process to settle its accreditation has concluded. Probation has officially been lifted.

According to Interim President Vann Newkirk, “This is a great day, and it would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other supporters of the University. We also would like to thank members of the Commission for recognizing the strength of our finances, and the value of our educational product.” According to Frank Sims Chair of the Board of Trustees, “This exciting news is the product of a deliberate plan to build a sustainable and scalable business model for Fisk University. We have strengthened each of our major revenue streams, set fundraising records, grown enrollment, lowered the discount rate, improved the academic quality, strengthened our balance sheet and this SACS decision is a wonderful acknowledgment of Fisk’s outstanding progress.”

Fisk University was also granted permission to operate its first off-campus location in Clarksville, TN.

Fisk became the first historically black college to gain accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 1930.