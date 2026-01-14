Fisk University Receives $100,000 Grant to Launch Student Success Center

Nashville, Tenn. (January 13, 2026) – Fisk University has been awarded a $100,000 grant from The Marlene and Spencer Hays Foundation to support the development of its new Student Success Center. This transformative investment will strengthen the university’s commitment to holistic student support and academic excellence.

At a time when colleges and universities are navigating reductions to federal student support programs, the Student Success Center reflects Fisk University’s proactive approach to ensuring continuity, access, and stability in the services students rely on to succeed.

The Student Success Center will serve as a centralized hub for resources that help students thrive both academically and personally. Key features include:

Expanded student support services consolidated under one roof

consolidated under one roof Extended evening and weekend hours for greater accessibility

for greater accessibility Academic coaching, peer mentoring, and tutoring to boost performance

to boost performance Embedded services in residence halls to meet students where they live and learn

“This investment is especially meaningful given the increasingly competitive funding landscape,” said April Clark, Associate Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations. “Many foundations are receiving double the number of applications, making it harder for even critical needs to stand out. We are deeply grateful that the Hays Foundation recognized the urgency created by federal cuts to our TRIO funding and stepped in to sustain this vital program.”

Students rely on the Student Success Center for a wide range of support—from adjusting to college-level coursework and preparing for exams to managing mental health and securing financial or housing resources. By centralizing these services, Fisk ensures continuity and consistency, allowing students to focus on academic success and personal growth without the stress of navigating multiple offices.

“I’m thrilled about the Student Success Center because it represents more than just a physical space—it’s a culture shift,” said Dr. Dametraus Jaggers, Executive Director for Student Success. “From recruitment to graduation, we’re building a shared commitment to holistic student success. This center brings together academic support, mentoring, and community-building in one seamless experience, ensuring every student feels connected, supported, and empowered to thrive at Fisk.”

Fisk University, a highly ranked historically Black university, is the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville, Tennessee. Fisk’s outstanding faculty and students enhance the university’s international reputation for academic excellence. A Fisk education prepares students to serve their communities and become well-rounded leaders and scholars in their respective fields. Fisk offers more than 20 undergraduate and graduate programs in biology, chemistry, physics and clinical psychology. For more information, visit Fisk.edu.