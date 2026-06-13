St. Andrew’s Presbyterian celebrates women

By Dr. Aleathea Harris Little

and Dr. Phyllis Qualls

NASHVILLE, TN — The women of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located in North Nashville created a non-traditional format for its Women’s Day Weekend, highlighting the theme ‘A Sermon in Song: From Generation to Generation, Passing the Torch of Faith.” The torch symbolizes more than light; it includes prayers of mothers, wisdom of grandmothers, strength of sisters, and hope placed in generations to come.

It was a full weekend that included Bible study, fellowship, Tea Time and worship. Beginning the weekend with a women’s Bible Study on Friday and ending with a moving worship service on Sunday. The highlight was The Women’s Day Tea on Saturday, facilitated by Dr. Janet Walsh, known as the ‘Tea Maven,’ who led the women in an engaging event of elegance and excellence, sharing and teaching everyone about the importance of Tea-Time.

“As Christian women, we celebrate Tea Time as an intimate engagement experience, aligned to our purpose, promoting inclusivity and a caring community of women,” said Shirley Nix-Davis, Women’s Day chair.

A special experience of the Tea event was the five-generation active members of the church.

From the 99-year-old matriarch to the 2-year-old girl representing the fifth generation was a sight to behold.

“The Tea Maven charged us to recommit ourselves to a spirit of hospitality, taking the time to smell the scents in the tea, and savor each moment, especially with one another,” said Laticia Burges, emcee of the event. “Smile, see, and celebrate each other,” said Dr. Walsh.

‘My heart is filled with gratitude as I reflect on the beautiful success of our Presbyterian Women’s Day Tea. Through fellowship, faith, laughter and love, women of every generation came together, strengthening bonds and encouraging one another in Christ.” said Davis.

“I am forever grateful to have enjoyed this year’s Women’s Tea with my 99-year-old grandmother and my 2-year-old grandchild, who was experiencing her first tea. We represent five generations of women at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church,” said Dr. Aleathea Harris Little.

The Women’s Weekend event, closed with an impactful worship service on Sunday. Proverbs 29:18 (KJV) states,

“Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he,” formed the foundation of the activities.

“I thank God for the vision, faith, and fellowship displayed through this year’s Women’s Day Weekend, celebration. The Women’s Tea was a beautiful and powerful expression of Christian hospitality, grace and unity. Through the elegance of formal dress, beautiful place settings and meaningful fellowship, the women of St. Andrews’s Presbyterian Church reminded us that faith is not only proclaimed—it is also lived, shared and passed from generation to generation. It was an honor for the men to serve as waiters for this occasion,” said Pastor Leonard.