NASHVILLE, TN — Marcus Floyd officially qualified to be on the ballot for the May 2022 election recently!

Marcus Floyd and his siblings

In reflecting on the impact of the moment, Marcus Floyd shared with the campaign team that he only wished he could go back in time and tell his childhood self — the little boy growing up in the Mississippi Delta who did not know whether he would have enough food to eat at night or clean clothes to wear to school in the morning — that someday he would be an official candidate for judge.

With this huge milestone, we wanted to pause and say thank you for:

More than $85,000 received from 365 individual donors;

Hundreds of hours invested by our team of selfless volunteers;

17 formal endorsements from community advocates, trusted elected officials, and leaders of the Bar;

Numerous opportunities to join supporters in their homes to share Marcus Floyd’s story with family and friends;

And every other contribution, both large and small.

We are blown away by the enthusiastic investment of time, talent, and treasure by the people of Davidson County who want to see Marcus Floyd on the General Sessions bench.

There are 76 days until the May 3rd Democratic Primary and the election is far from decided. Marcus Floyd will continue to work hard each day to earn every vote and to show Nashville why he is the best choice for General Sessions Court Judge in Division VII.

Join us in getting the word out as we move Nashville #ForwardwithFloyd!