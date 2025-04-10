Close Menu
    Fourth annual Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers on May 17

    Pet Friendly Fundraiser Supports Dismas House Residential Reentry Program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Save the date for the fourth annual Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Horton Events, 660 Lafayette St. in Nashville. The event benefits Dismas House, a residential reentry program in Nashville that provides housing and holistic support services for formerly incarcerated men. Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers features entertainment by DJ Gary Steven, dancing, pet costume competition, silent auction, photo booth, local food trucks and unlimited samples of Tennessee’s finest wines and spirits.

    “We invite everyone to bring their fur baby and come out for a fun afternoon for a great cause in the heart of downtown Nashville,” says Lori Bell, board member and chair of the development committee, Dismas House. “We look forward to this event every year to support our residential reentry program that builds stronger and safer communities.”

    Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers features beverages from Jack Daniel’s, Rattle & Snap, Monk’s Road, Jypsi, Woodford Reserve, Corsair Distillery, City Winery, Jeptha Creed, Branca USA and Beachaven. Local food trucks and more beverage vendors are being added to the roster regularly.

    Tickets are $65 for general admission, $25 for designated drivers, and available at https://www.whiskeywineandwhiskers.com/.

    A variety of event sponsorships are available by contacting Jessica Guzman, vice president of development, at jguzman@dismas.org or 615-260-6802

