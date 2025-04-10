Fourth annual Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers on May 17

Pet Friendly Fundraiser Supports Dismas House Residential Reentry Program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Save the date for the fourth annual Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Horton Events, 660 Lafayette St. in Nashville. The event benefits Dismas House, a residential reentry program in Nashville that provides housing and holistic support services for formerly incarcerated men. Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers features entertainment by DJ Gary Steven, dancing, pet costume competition, silent auction, photo booth, local food trucks and unlimited samples of Tennessee’s finest wines and spirits.