Fourth annual Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers on May 17

“We invite everyone to bring their fur baby and come out for a fun afternoon for a great cause in the heart of downtown Nashville,” says Lori Bell, board member and chair of the development committee, Dismas House. “We look forward to this event every year to support our residential reentry program that builds stronger and safer communities.”

Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers features beverages from Jack Daniel’s, Rattle & Snap, Monk’s Road, Jypsi, Woodford Reserve, Corsair Distillery, City Winery, Jeptha Creed, Branca USA and Beachaven. Local food trucks and more beverage vendors are being added to the roster regularly.

Tickets are $65 for general admission, $25 for designated drivers, and available at https://www.whiskeywineandwhiskers.com/.

A variety of event sponsorships are available by contacting Jessica Guzman, vice president of development, at jguzman@dismas.org or 615-260-6802