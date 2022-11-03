NASHVILLE, TN — On Tuesday October 25th, Fraport Tennessee celebrated three-years since the groundbreaking of the development for a re-imagined concession program that has transformed the Nashville International Airport (BNA) into a true reflection of Music City. It began with a vision spearheaded by Fraport USA, executed in partnership with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. The innovative program is bringing authenticity to the restaurants and shops in the airport. It launched the dream of a world-class gateway, embodying the heart and soul of Nashville. Today that dream has taken flight.

Music City has taken center stage at BNA, leading the industry in entertainment and passenger engagement. BNA hosts six live music stages, including legendary Nashville hospitality venues Tootsies, Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, and Blake Shelton’s famed Ole Red. In addition, passengers can enjoy live music at the newly expanded stage in the C-Triangle food court and two other stages located pre-security.

“Our vision of bringing an authentic Nashville Music City and Tennessee experience to the airport is in full swing. When passengers arrive at BNA, they get a genuine Nashville experience. It sets the stage for the rest of their visit to our city,” said Matt Jennings, Vice President of Fraport Tennessee, developer and manager of the concessions program.

Local Nashville brands highlight the specialty retail and food & beverage offerings with over 40% of total program sales generated from ACDBE owned units, which is one of Fraport’s key initiatives at BNA and at all the other airports they manage. Returning to the program in new larger footprints are celebrated local brands including 8th and Roast, NaSah’s Nurture + Nature, Yazoo Brewing, and Tennessee Brew Works.

New local brands that have joined the program include Bar-B-Cutie, Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker, MEEL, and Pyramids Café, and noted breweries Tailgate Brewery and Little Harpeth Brewing.

Fraport and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority will be adding 14 more local concepts in 2023/2024.