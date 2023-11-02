FRANKLIN, TN — Local residents are encouraged to bring their hard-to-recycle items to the “Nissan Recycling Roundup” event coming to Nissan North America’s Headquarters located at 1 Nissan Way in Franklin on Saturday, November 11 from 9 am to 2:30 pm. Please enter through the main entrance.

Residents may bring electronics, batteries, ink jet cartridges, tires, scrap metal, textiles and textiles scrap, mattresses, medications and more. Visit tectn.org/recyclingroundup for a detailed list of materials that will be accepted at the event. The event will also feature a lineup of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles for guests to explore. Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will be present with their interactive Energyhub along with Urban Green Lab to help consumers understand how they can be more sustainable with their everyday habits.

Nissan is co-presenting this opportunity with Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a statewide non-profit organization. TEC’s goal with these events is to reduce illegal dumping and litter across Tennessee, while reducing the public’s reliance on landfills. This program is free and open to all residents, and is made possible through an environmental justice grant partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency and a grant from Nissan North America through its Nissan Neighbors charitable giving program. Nissan Neighbors supports environmental sustainability, humanitarian aid and education initiatives in communities where it has a strong operational presence.

“We all have stuff collecting in our sheds, garages and closets, and so much of these materials can be recycled, creating local jobs and helping our environment,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council. “This roundup event is a convenient way for local households to put valuable materials back into the economy,” says Barrie.

For More Information: tectn.org/recyclingroundup