Friends of Fuzz to Gather at the Elliston Place Soda Shop on Sept. 26

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — If you’re sick, go to the doctor. If not, “come to my birthday bash” on Saturday, Sept. 26.

That’s according to the Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of the Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, who was in fine form during a phone call recently.

Many people know that Fuzz has cancer. “I’m a public person,” he said, dismissing privacy. “Tell people, I got stage IV lung cancer and COPD, and if they have those conditions, go see a doctor. Go to General Hospital if you don’t have insurance.”

Fuzz lost weight, but regained 31 pounds — from 129 to 160 — by Sept. 10 when his energetic phone call ended as he left for radiation treatment of spinal cancer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“But, probably, most likely, I’m going to end up being cancer-free,” he said.

Fuzz is a prophetic Gospel preacher, a selfless servant to people, a community leader, organizer, proud father and grandfather, according to a spokeswoman in Nashville, one who frequently speaks anonymously. She spoke with admiration for Music City, Fuzz and friends.

They include his longstanding friend, Nashville developer Tony Giarratana, who’s hosting “Friends of Fuzz” — a birthday benefit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 at 2105 Elliston Place where Giarratana recreated the Elliston Place Soda Shop.

Fuzz is turning 65 and is to attend between 1 and 3 p.m. All donations from the benefit will directly support the pastor’s medical expenses. Metro’s COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, including half-capacity in the shop. RSVP to [email protected]. Donations will also be received at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 819 33rd Ave., Nashville TN 37209.

“Enoch is magnetic,” Giarratana said. “His willingness to use his talents and dynamic personality for good has made Nashville a much better place.

“We want to raise as much money as possible for Rev. Fuzz’s medical expenses,” Giarratana said. Sept. 26 is a time “for us to pay homage and give back to a remarkable man who has spent his life and career being a supportive and treasured friend to so many … We hope that anyone who can attend will be here to support Rev. Fuzz.”

As his hospitalization became known, “People have been generous to the Food Bank,” Fuzz said, referencing one of his causes that’s been promoted by News Channel 5. “They raised $104,000” with the announcements, he said. In all likelihood, there’s more. Those WTVF announcements include the pastor’s advocacy for the public hospital.

“Go up there,” Fuzz said. “That’s what our tax dollars pay for, so our people in North Nashville have access to health care; those who do not have health care insurance. And when they go to General Hospital with no health care insurance, they’ll help you to get health care insurance. They’ll help you to get your house in order.”

“This is to tell somebody who would say, ‘I’m not going to let the doctors mess with me, and whatever God say, that’s what’s going to be;’ change your mind, buddy. If you’re sick, go see the doctors … They have medicine that can heal you and God will say something different about how you’re going to live.”