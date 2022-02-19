PRIMM SPRINGS, Tenn. – Friends of Lick Creek organizers Amanda Mathis and Rodes Hart announced the citizen group will hold a community meeting this Saturday, February 19 at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church to discuss the Water Authority of Dickson County’s (WADC) permit application to build a sewage plant in East Hickman that would discharge into Lick Creek. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to citizens, lawmakers, and any interested parties.

In January 2022, the WADC notified residents of a proposed wastewater treatment facility that would threaten wildlife, livestock, and residents near Lick Creek in East Hickman County. Ninety-seven percent of the 12 million gallons of sewage treated at this proposed facility would originate from Williamson and Dickson Counties. The community meeting will provide citizens and leaders the opportunity to discuss the known details of the proposed project, share thoughts, and ask questions.

Friends of Lick Creek is a group of multigenerational families, residents, and landowners organizing to seek more information about the proposed Water Authority of Dickson County wastewater treatment plant that would discharge into Lick Creek. Friends of Lick Creek would like to protect our resources, preserve what makes Hickman County unique, and share the beauty of Lick Creek with future generations. To find out more please visit our website https://savelickcreek.com/.