FUNdraising Good Times Learn how to prepare fundraising solicitors

One thing we have learned in life – and in fundraising – is that no one can go it alone. We may think we can, but we are often wrong. Even when we can proclaim, “I did it all myself,” the toll is often too high.

When it comes to fundraising, “going it alone” can initially seem efficient. But if “you” do all the fundraising, then “you” are the only person who people will associate your organization or institution. When you take time to recruit and engage staff and volunteers to help with you can multiply your impact. And, when you take time to prepare others you will have a team that is both enthusiastic and knowledgeable about your cause.

The following are suggestions for how to prepare your fundraising team. Don’t worry about having everything in place, start with what you have and build your organization’s fundraising toolkit as you go. When it comes to asking individuals for a gift, start by developing donor profiles. This refers to information about each current or prospective donor that shares their giving history, areas of interest, and history of involvement with your organization. Have this information prepared for your team so that they will have a better understanding of the person they will be talking with about a gift.

Next, ensure your team members understand the organization’s goals, mission, priorities, and fundraising goals. This will help with communicating the importance of your work to potential donors. Craft an elevator speech that is concise and effective, ideally 25 words or less, to quickly convey the essence of your organization. Your team members will use this as the basis for their own version of why your nonprofit is important. Focus on the uniqueness of your institution, its value to those you serve, educate, or advocate you. Offer sample stories that highlight the positive impact of your work on individuals or families. Personal stories are powerful tools that help volunteers connect with donors.

Be specific about the programs you offer, including information about how many people are impacted. Offer a list of your programs. Sharing financial data is also crucial. Equip your solicitors with key financial information, including the annual budget and program budgets. If you have information about your economic impact, share that as well. Transparency builds trust with current and potential donors.

Prepare a compelling case for support that includes accomplishments, impact, and the benefits and opportunities for donors. Share it with your staff and volunteers at onboarding and orientation sessions you host to familiarize them with fundraising tools, materials, and strategies. At these sessions dedicate time for role playing on how to solicit a gift. This can generate laughter and help people overcome their awkwardness or fear.

Finally, create a fundraising resource page on your website with downloadable documents and videos that people can access as needed. By investing time, money, and resources into preparing your team, you will enhance their commitment and success in fundraising efforts. God protect America.