Stroke Survivor Returns Four Years After Collapse to Teach Financial Literacy, Award Scholarships, and Launch 1,200-Mile Journey of Hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four years after suffering a life-changing hemorrhagic stroke while delivering a commencement address at Fisk University’s Mini-College, stroke survivor, author, and advocate Sekou Writes returned to the same program that changed his life—not as a patient, but as a teacher.

The return marked a powerful full-circle moment during the 4th Annual 409 Day, held July 14 at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill in Nashville. Hosted by Sekou Writes and his fiancée, Fee King, the event brought together community members, survivors, and supporters for an evening centered on resilience, healing, financial empowerment, and turning pain into purpose.

The event also represented a major milestone in Sekou’s recovery journey: his first job in four years since suffering his stroke. As part of Fisk University’s Mini-College program, Sekou taught students financial literacy—helping young people understand money, wealth building, and the importance of creating a strong financial foundation.

During the program, Sekou awarded four financial literacy scholarships to Fisk Mini-College students, investing directly in the next generation and continuing his mission of helping others build wealth despite life’s obstacles.

“Four years ago, I left Fisk’s Mini-College in an ambulance,” said Sekou Writes. “Four years later, I came back through those same doors as a teacher. This wasn’t just a return—it was proof that your hardest moment does not have to be your final chapter.”

The evening featured a powerful panel discussion with Sekou Writes, Fee King, Holly Hill, and Demetrius Short, who shared stories of perseverance, loss, recovery, and the importance of having a community that supports people through life’s unexpected challenges.

The celebration also included the announcement of the 409 Vow Run, a 1,200-mile journey from New York City to Nashville that will combine running, storytelling, love, and community engagement. Along the route, Sekou Writes and Fee King will exchange their wedding vows at Mile 409—the same number that represents the 409 consecutive days Sekou ran before his stroke.

What began as the day his running streak ended has now become a symbol of commitment, transformation, and new beginnings.

“The 409 movement is about what happens after the setback,” said Sekou Writes. “It’s about finding your Day 410—the day you decide to keep moving forward.”

The 409 Day movement will continue as an annual Nashville tradition every July 14, bringing together stroke survivors, caregivers, educators, advocates, and community leaders to celebrate recovery, resilience, and purpose.

A video of the 4th Annual 409 Day event is available at 409movement.com.