Republic Bank Announces New Inclusion and Diversity Lead in Human Resources

Republic Bank & Trust Company has announced the promotion of Kenya Lacy to Associate Vice President, Inclusion and Diversity Manager.

With more than 23 years of experience in banking operations including seven years at Republic Bank, Lacy brings a unique ability to align strategic business objectives with inclusive, people-centered leadership. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated a consistent track record of fostering environments where associates feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in the belief that when individuals experience a true sense of belonging, collective success naturally follows.

“Kenya has been a dedicated member of Republic Bank and an advocate for the work of our associates for many years. Her commitment to our company and our culture is evident in everything she does,” said Logan Pichel, President & CEO of Republic Bank. “I’m excited to see the impact she will make in this new role.”

Lacy will continue to champion for the Bank’s associate-led, voluntary Business Resource Groups. She will also lead associate involvement in companywide community events, including Juneteenth, Pride, the Hero Run and others, ensuring these efforts remain inclusive, impactful, and aligned with the Bank’s people‑first mission.

“Stepping into this new role is such an exciting opportunity to continue strengthening the culture that makes Republic Bank so special. I’m looking forward to building on the great work that’s already happening,” said Lacy. “My goal is to create a sense of belonging, where our unique differences spark new ideas, drive progress, and show up in everything we do as a company.”

Beyond her professional achievements, Lacy is an active and visible representative of Republic Bank within the community. She is being honored as a 2026 Chestnut Street YMCA Black Achiever and consistently participates in and supports community initiatives that reinforce the Bank’s longstanding commitment to service and engagement. In addition, she has served as a music ministry leader for more than 20 years where she teaches, develops, and guides ministries toward greater effectiveness and excellence, further reflecting her passion for mentorship and service.