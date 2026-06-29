Funeral Arrangements for Rosetta Miller-Perry

Rosetta Miller-Perry, founder, publisher and chief executive officer of the Tennessee Tribune, will be remembered during a wake scheduled for Friday, July 10, and a funeral on Saturday, July 11. The wake will be held at Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors. Funeral services will take place at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7594 Old Hickory Blvd., Whites Creek, TN 37189. Times for both services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Lewis & Wright Funeral Directors.

Miller-Perry died June 26 at the age of 91 after a lifetime of championing African American journalism, civil rights and entrepreneurship. She founded the Tennessee Tribune in 1991 after investing her personal savings to create a newspaper dedicated to serving Tennessee’s Black community. She also founded the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce and spent more than 25 years in public service before launching the newspaper. The Tennessee Tribune will continue to celebrate her extraordinary life and enduring legacy in the days ahead.